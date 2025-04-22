FVCBankcorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.2 million in…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $29.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

