FTI Consulting: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported profit of $61.8 million in its first…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported profit of $61.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.29 per share.

The business advisory firm posted revenue of $898.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.