FTAI Aviation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $102.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $502.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $533.8 million.

