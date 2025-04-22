FS Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $8 million.

The bank, based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, said it had earnings of $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $51.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

