Freeport-McMoRan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $352 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $5.73 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.31 billion.

