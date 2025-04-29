Franklin Electric: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $31 million.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $455.2 million in the period.

