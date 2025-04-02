Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $59.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.7 million.

Franklin Covey expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $285 million.

