Franklin BSP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) on Monday reported earnings of $24.1 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 31 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $50.1 million in the period.

