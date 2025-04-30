FormFactor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $6.4 million. The…

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $6.4 million.

The Livermore, California-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $171.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million for the fiscal second quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORM

