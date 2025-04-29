Foods and Drinks Linked to Anxiety: What to Avoid and What to Eat

When you’re feeling sad or anxious, it’s normal to crave comfort foods. But have you ever felt even more anxiety-ridden…

When you’re feeling sad or anxious, it’s normal to crave comfort foods. But have you ever felt even more anxiety-ridden or blue after indulging in sugary confections or a fried meal? Experts and studies alike suggest this cyclical effect isn’t a coincidence.

Nearly 60% of calories in the average American’s diet come from ultraprocessed foods, which are foods that have gone through extensive processing to the point that they can no longer be classified as whole foods. Research has shown that consuming ultraprocessed foods is associated with anxiety and depression symptoms.

So, what is the connection between what we eat and anxiety? The answer is our gut.

The foods you eat directly affect your gut microbiome, which is your gut’s ecosystem of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi. Your gut contains a delicate balance of healthy and potentially harmful bacteria. Ultraprocessed foods often encourage the growth of bad bacteria, disrupting this balance and driving intestinal inflammation. That inflammation directly affects your brain, as the gut and brain are connected via the vagus nerve, which sends neurochemicals between the brain and the gut.

In fact, you can think of your gut as your “second brain.” It supplies 90% of your body’s serotonin receptors, the “feel good” neurotransmitter that helps regulate your mood, emotions, digestion and sleep.

Foods That Promote Anxiety

Here are some examples of foods that have been associated with feelings of anxiety.

1. Processed meats and cheeses

Salami, prosciutto, brie and aged cheddar may taste delicious, but these cured meats and aged cheeses you often find on a charcuterie board may have an anxiety-inducing effect.

Research shows that these foods can aggravate histamine production in your body. Histamines are chemicals your immune system releases when they target an invader in your body, causing allergy symptoms in response.

While the connection between histamine and anxiety isn’t fully understood, research suggests that those with anxiety disorders may have more trouble breaking down histamine, a condition known as histamine intolerance. When histamine builds up in the body, it can lead to symptoms that mimic anxiety, including increased heart rate and gastrointestinal distress, which can amplify anxiety.

The histamine content in cheese and meats increases during the aging process. That’s because its proteins break down, freeing an amino acid called histidine, which can be converted into histamine.

2. Fried foods

French fries, fried chicken, onion rings, donuts and beer-battered fish are some examples of the plethora of fried foods that are often cooked with vegetable oils, a process that increases inflammation and contributes to feelings of anxiety.

Many experts are concerned that omega-6 fatty acids found in seed oils — such as safflower, sunflower and grapeseed oils — used in cooking could contribute to inflammation. The body converts linoleic acid, the most common type of omega-6, into arachidonic acid, which plays a complex role in inflammation and has been associated with both inflammatory and noninflammatory reactions in the body.

That inflammation may contribute to generalized anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder and certain phobias, according to research published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology.

3. Sugary foods and beverages

Sugar has been shown to feed bad bacteria (flora) in your gut and promote inflammation.

Additionally, consuming high amounts of sugar can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, which can affect your mood and contribute to anxiety. When blood glucose rapidly fluctuates (specifically when it drops), it can mirror anxiety symptoms or make existing anxiety even more intense.

“We find added and refined sugars in so many foods these days,” says Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist, professional chef and author of “This Is Your Brain on Food” based in Boston. “Often you don’t realize they’re in savory foods, like salad dressings, store-bought tomato sauces and … ketchup. Watching for those and being careful about what you’re consuming becomes so important.”

4. Highly caffeinated drinks

Beverages that contain caffeine, such as coffee and energy drinks, can increase anxiety.

This is because caffeine activates adenosine receptors, which are involved in mediating the body’s fight-or-flight response, in the peripheral and central nervous systems.

Experts say that excessive intake of caffeine can boost the risk of panic attacks, especially in people who have diagnosed psychiatric conditions. Research found in the journal General Hospital Psychiatry revealed that consuming the amount of caffeine found in five cups of coffee can induce a panic attack in people with panic disorder and increase anxiety in those who don’t have the disorder.

5. Alcohol

There’s substantial evidence behind alcohol’s potential contributions to anxiety and depression. Recent research suggests that regular, high consumption of alcoholic beverages may contribute to long-term anxiety, but more studies are needed to understand this relationship.

Foods and Drinks That Reduce Anxiety

On the other hand, there are many foods that can help support a healthy gut, which can contribute to a steady mood. However, it’s important to note that if you’ve been dealing with crippling anxiety, these foods likely won’t make much of an impact. Talk to your health care provider and licensed therapist for support.

Generally speaking, these foods can help reduce anxiety for some people:

1. Fatty fish

Fatty fish are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which can combat inflammation in your body and promote serotonin production, which can help keep anxious thoughts at bay.

Research indicates that those who regularly enjoy seafood have a reduced risk of developing depression, which can go hand-in-hand with anxiety.

Choose these fish:

— Mackerel

— Salmon

— Anchovies

— Sardines

— Herring

2. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is loaded with antioxidants, so it’s no surprise it’s been linked with benefits for your gut and mood. Studies suggest that a high intake of inflammation-fighting antioxidants, whether through food or supplements, is associated with improved anxiety and depression symptoms.

Recent research found that consuming dark chocolate with 85% cocoa can have a prebiotic-like effect on your gut. Prebiotics enable gut-healthy probiotics to flourish, which can help support a positive mental state.

3. Fermented foods

Studies have long shown that regularly consuming fermented foods can help alleviate anxiety thanks to their high levels of probiotics, which can support a healthy microbiome and a stable mood.

Fermented foods include:

— Yogurt and kefir

— Miso

— Tempeh

— Kimchi

— Sauerkraut

— Pickled vegetables

4. High-fiber foods

Fiber from whole foods — such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and beans — help manage blood sugar levels, which can help stave off anxiety.

“High-fiber foods break down much more slowly in your body and they prevent that insulin spike and that sugar crash that people might feel when they eat a sugary doughnut,” Naidoo says. “If you can even out your blood sugar, it can be more calming for your system.”

5. Herbal teas

If you’ve ever sipped on a cup of chamomile tea before bed, you know firsthand how powerful a soothing herbal tea can be for relaxation. Sipping on lavender tea, for example, has been shown to reduce feelings of anxiety and depression.

Apart from chamomile and lavender, other herbal teas that may contribute to calmness and support digestive health include:

— Peppermint tea

— Ginger tea

— Ashwagandha tea

Bottom Line

Certain foods and beverages, especially ultraprocessed options, may amplify feelings of anxiety and depression.

To support your mental health and wellness, limit your consumption of those foods and, instead, reach for healthier options that can support a healthy gut and, in part, produce a calming effect on your mind.

However, if you think there’s a bigger issue going on, it’s always a good idea to reach out to your doctor or a mental health professional.

