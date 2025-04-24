FMC Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain (AP) — NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain (AP) — FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Thursday reported first-quarter…

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain (AP) — NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain (AP) — FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $142 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newcastle Upon Tyne, Britain-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The provider of equipment and services to energy companies posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.

