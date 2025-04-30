FMC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its first…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $791.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $779 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, FMC expects its per-share earnings to range from 52 cents to 68 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $940 million to $1.1 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.26 to $3.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.35 billion.

