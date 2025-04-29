Flushing Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.8 million…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its first quarter.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The holding company for Flushing Bank posted revenue of $121.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $58.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.