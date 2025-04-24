Fiserv: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $851 million. The Milwaukee-based company…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $851 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.79 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.86 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.10 to $10.30 per share.

