FirstService: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.8 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The property services provider posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

