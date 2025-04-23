FirstEnergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $360 million.…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $360 million.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.65 billion.

FirstEnergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.