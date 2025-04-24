FirstCash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $83.6 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $836.4 million in the period.

