First Western: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — First Western Financial, Inc. (MYFW) on Thursday reported net income of $4.2 million in…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — First Western Financial, Inc. (MYFW) on Thursday reported net income of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $44.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYFW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYFW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.