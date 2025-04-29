First Solar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $209.5…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $209.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.95.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The largest U.S. solar company posted revenue of $844.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $850.8 million.

First Solar expects full-year earnings to be $12.50 to $17.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion.

