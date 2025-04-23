First Quantum Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

