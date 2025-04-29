First Interstate BancSystem: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $50.2…

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $50.2 million.

The Billings, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIBK

