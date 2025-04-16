First Horizon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $218…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $218 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $812 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

