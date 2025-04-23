First Hawaiian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $59.2 million. The bank,…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $59.2 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $285.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $211 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.3 million.

