First Foundation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.9 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $161.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

