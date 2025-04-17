First Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — ABILENE, Texas (AP) — First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported net income of $61.3…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — ABILENE, Texas (AP) — First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported net income of $61.3 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Abilene, Texas, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The commercial banker operating mostly in Texas posted revenue of $197.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $151.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

