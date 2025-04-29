First Commonwealth Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $32.7 million.

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $169.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $118 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCF

