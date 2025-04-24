First Citizens: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $483…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $483 million.

The bank, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, said it had earnings of $34.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $37.79 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $37.72 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.53 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.3 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

