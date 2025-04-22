First Busey: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $30…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $30 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Champaign, Illinois-based bank said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

First Busey shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.58, a drop of 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUSE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.