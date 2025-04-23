First Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported net income of $36.4…

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported net income of $36.4 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Southern Pines, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 84 cents per share.

The bank holding company for First Bank posted revenue of $145.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $105.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

