First Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — First Bancorp (FBP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $77.1 million.

The bank, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico posted revenue of $312.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $248.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

