First American Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $74.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FAF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FAF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.