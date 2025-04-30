Find an Undergraduate Business School That Helps You Stand Out

Graduating from a good undergraduate business school can give you an edge in a crowded job market. Choosing the right…

Graduating from a good undergraduate business school can give you an edge in a crowded job market. Choosing the right program is important and can equip you with real-world skills and open doors to valuable industry connections, experts say.

Business graduates are in high demand by employers, with some of the most sought-after bachelor’s degrees within the business field, according to some employment data. Students usually choose a focus, such as marketing, management, finance or supply chain management, and can work in financial services, marketing and sales, management and operations, or consulting.

“Students navigating today’s competitive business education landscape need to look beyond rankings to find programs that will truly launch their careers,” says Rishabh Gupta, CEO of GyanOne Universal, an MBA admission consulting firm.

Here are some important factors to consider when choosing an undergrad B-school that can boost your career potential.

Evaluate Career Services

An undergrad business school with a strong career services department is critical for students who want to gain traction in the job market, experts say.

Students who use their college career center are more than twice as likely to land a paid internship than an unpaid one, or no internship at all, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

“Career services is often the first stop for students looking for jobs and a good career services department can be an invaluable resource with resume editing, interview preparation, networking opportunities and job placement,” says Jayson Weingarten, senior admissions consultant at Ivy Coach.

Career services often have established relationships with employers in the industry, Weingarten says, but he cautions that career services can’t “wave a magic wand and hand a student an amazing job.” Students must plan to take advantage of all resources and opportunities available at a top program, he says.

They should also look for programs with a robust support system, such as strong advising and career coaching, which can help them navigate their career over time, says Shimul Melwani, associate dean of the undergraduate program at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.

“The best schools don’t just prepare you academically. They help you figure out who you are and what kind of impact you want to have,” Melwani says.

Assess Opportunities for Real-World Experience

Identify undergrad business programs that have experiential learning opportunities to differentiate you from other job candidates.

“Experiential learning has become essential in our skills-first economy,” Gupta says.

Employers are increasingly placing higher value on demonstrated capabilities over theoretical knowledge, Gupta says. An example of a strong program is one that integrates “substantial client projects throughout the curriculum, not as occasional supplements.”

Look for a program that provides strong academic fundamentals and “helps develop the critical soft skills needed for today’s business world,” Weingarten says.

Danae Anderson, an MBA admissions consultant for SIA Admissions, recommends finding a program that has strong internship and co-op pipelines, live consulting or capstone projects and specialized tracks such as marketing, entrepreneurship and finance, as well as “access to faculty whose research or industry experience aligns with your goals.”

Schools that offer immersive, hands-on opportunities like consulting projects, internships, global experiences and entrepreneurship labs “signal to employers that you can take what you’ve learned and apply it meaningfully,” Melwani says.

Consider the Strength of Alumni Networks and Industry Connections

A powerful alumni network and connections with industry professionals are valuable in a B-school.

“Undergraduate business programs are the most pre-professional types out there, so schools with strong alumni connections often offer better access to mentorship and job opportunities,” Weingarten says. “A robust alumni network can act as a powerful lever when you start job hunting.”

Anderson says a solid alumni network and student clubs like finance or consulting clubs “can open doors during recruiting.”

The strongest indicator that a school has solid industry connections is repeat recruiting, such as companies that hire multiple graduates each year, Gupta says. Corporate-sponsored spaces, industry-funded research centers, and formal partnerships highlighted in a school’s institutional communications are also signs of a valuable program, he says.

Schools that have faculty with industry ties can create opportunity pathways.

“A professor maintaining consulting relationships with Deloitte or Google can open doors faster than any database,” Gupta says. “Look for programs with substantial practitioner faculty and industry-connected research centers.”

Focus on Outcomes

It’s important to research employment stats and average starting salaries, as well as internship conversion rates at prospective undergrad business schools, experts say.

Career outcomes show the truth about a program’s value, such as the percentage of students employed within 90 days of graduation and their starting compensation packages, Gupta says.

“Pay close attention to which schools maintain exceptional outcomes despite market conditions. They’re the ones with genuinely effective career preparation,” he says.

Students should also dig deeper to understand the quality of ths jobs attained, Weingarten advises.

“There’s a big difference between getting a position at a top management consulting company and taking a job at the local sandwich shop,” Weingarten says. “Students should make sure that there’s a line of sight into what they would like to do post-graduation.”

Anderson says students should be sure to visit campuses and speak with current students.

“You’ll learn how supportive career services really are, whether faculty are accessible mentors and if the student community culture fits your values,” she says.

