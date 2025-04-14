FB Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $39.4 million.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $39.4 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $202.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $130.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.