Fastenal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $298.7 million.…

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $298.7 million.

The Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FAST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FAST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.