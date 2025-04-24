Faro Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Thursday reported earnings of $906,000…

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Thursday reported earnings of $906,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software company posted revenue of $82.9 million in the period.

