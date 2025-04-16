Farmers National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $13.6…

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $13.6 million.

The Canfield, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $67.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.7 million, which missed Street forecasts.

