Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $162.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had net income of $6.59. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.39 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $498.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $496.2 million.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $28.58 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.98 billion.

