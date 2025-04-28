F5: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $145.5 million. On…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $145.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.10 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $731.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $716.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.41 to $3.53.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $740 million to $760 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIV

