F.N.B.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $116.5 million. The bank, based…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $116.5 million.

The bank, based in Pittsburgh, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $647.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $411.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $409.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.