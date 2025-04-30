Extreme Networks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.5 million…

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $284.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $295 million to $305 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

