Expand Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $249 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.3 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

