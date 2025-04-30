Evercore: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $146.2 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $146.2 million in its first quarter.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $3.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.49 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $699 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $699.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

