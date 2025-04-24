Euronet Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $38.4 million.…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $38.4 million.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $915.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $916.3 million.

