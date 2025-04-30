Etsy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.1 million in…

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $651.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $642.6 million.

