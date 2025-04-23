Essa Bancorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Essa Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.7 million in…

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Essa Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 40 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $27.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.2 million.

