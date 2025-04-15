Ericsson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 15, 2025, 5:09 AM

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $388.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stockholm-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The telecommunications equipment provider posted revenue of $5.16 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.3 billion.

