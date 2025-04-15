Equity Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $15 million.…

The Wichita, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $85 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60.6 million, also beating Street forecasts.

