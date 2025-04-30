Equinix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Equinix Inc. (EQIX) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Equinix Inc. (EQIX) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Redwood City, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $947 million, or $9.67 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $8.96 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $343 million, or $3.50 per share.

The data center operator, based in Redwood City, California, posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Equinix said it expects revenue in the range of $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $37.36 to $38.17 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.28 billion.

