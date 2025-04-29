Enterprise Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.39 billion. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.39 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $15.42 billion in the period.

