Entergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $362.4 million.

The New Orleans-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.03 billion.

Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.95 per share.

